Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Ingham County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maple Valley High School at Lansing Christian High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Greater Lansing

Greater Lansing How to Stream: Watch Here

Everett High School at Fowlerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Fowlerville, MI

Fowlerville, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockbridge JrSr High School at Onsted High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Onsted, MI

Onsted, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School - Lansing at DeWitt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Dewitt, MI

Dewitt, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Otisville, MI

Otisville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Jackson Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Carman-Ainsworth High School at Waverly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Leslie High School at Columbia Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Brooklyn, MI

Brooklyn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Okemos High School at Sexton High School