Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Ingham County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maple Valley High School at Lansing Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everett High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge JrSr High School at Onsted High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Onsted, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School - Lansing at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Otisville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Jackson Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carman-Ainsworth High School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at Columbia Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Brooklyn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Okemos High School at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
