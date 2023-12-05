J.T. Compher and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at KeyBank Center. If you'd like to wager on Compher's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

J.T. Compher vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:49 per game on the ice, is +7.

Compher has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Compher has a point in 13 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points six times.

Compher has an assist in 11 of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Compher hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Compher has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 2 19 Points 4 6 Goals 2 13 Assists 2

