The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Jackson County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grass Lake High School at Hanover-Horton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Hanover, MI

Hanover, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Creek Central High School at Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Jackson Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Center High School at Jonesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jonesville, MI

Jonesville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Jackson High School at Homer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Homer, MI

Homer, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Leslie High School at Columbia Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Brooklyn, MI

Brooklyn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson Christian School at Calhoun Christian School