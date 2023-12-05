Will Justin Holl Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 5?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Justin Holl to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Holl stats and insights
- Holl is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- Holl has no points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Holl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 2-0
Red Wings vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
