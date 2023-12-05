Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In Livingston County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Everett High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhills School at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Byron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
