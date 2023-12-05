In Livingston County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Everett High School at Fowlerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Fowlerville, MI

Fowlerville, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenhills School at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy at Byron Area High School