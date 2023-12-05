High school basketball action in Mecosta County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pine River Area High School at Morley Stanwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Morley, MI

Morley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Big Rapids High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy