How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crisler Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Florida Atlantic vs Illinois (6:30 PM ET | December 5)
- Wisconsin vs Michigan State (7:00 PM ET | December 5)
Michigan Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolverines have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.
- In games Michigan shoots higher than 39.9% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
- The Hoosiers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolverines sit at 190th.
- The Wolverines score 82.0 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 68.4 the Hoosiers allow.
- Michigan is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Michigan performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Wolverines were better at home last year, ceding 68.0 points per game, compared to 69.6 away from home.
- Michigan drained 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Stanford
|W 83-78
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 86-83
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/16/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
