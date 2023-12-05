The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crisler Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: Peacock

Michigan Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wolverines have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Michigan shoots higher than 39.9% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
  • The Hoosiers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolverines sit at 190th.
  • The Wolverines score 82.0 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 68.4 the Hoosiers allow.
  • Michigan is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Michigan performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Wolverines were better at home last year, ceding 68.0 points per game, compared to 69.6 away from home.
  • Michigan drained 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Stanford W 83-78 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Texas Tech L 73-57 Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon L 86-83 Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana - Crisler Center
12/10/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/16/2023 Eastern Michigan - Crisler Center

