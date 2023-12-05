The Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four straight home games. The Spartans are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 130.5.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -3.5 130.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 130.5 points three times.

The average total in Michigan State's games this year is 137.1, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Spartans' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Michigan State has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Spartans have played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from Michigan State, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 3 50% 74.9 148.9 62.3 126.2 144 Wisconsin 5 62.5% 74 148.9 63.9 126.2 135.8

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State covered nine times in 18 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The Spartans record 74.9 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers give up.

Michigan State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 3-3-0 3-2 1-5-0 Wisconsin 4-4-0 1-0 3-5-0

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Wisconsin 12-2 Home Record 11-6 4-7 Away Record 6-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

