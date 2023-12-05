The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs on Peacock.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Peacock

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 45% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Badgers allow to opponents.

Michigan State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Spartans are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 244th.

The Spartans score 11.0 more points per game (74.9) than the Badgers give up (63.9).

Michigan State has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State posted 70.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 72.

Michigan State sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

