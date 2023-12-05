The Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-5.5) 131.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-5.5) 131.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Spartans have hit the over just once this season.

Wisconsin has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.

So far this year, three out of the Badgers' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Michigan State is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (31st).

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

