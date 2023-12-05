Tuesday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) squaring off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 69-68 win for Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 69, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-0.9)

Michigan State (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

Michigan State has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Wisconsin's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Spartans have a 1-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Badgers have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 74.9 points per game (189th in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (27th in college basketball). They have a +88 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Michigan State is 54th in college basketball at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 32.4 its opponents average.

Michigan State knocks down 5.0 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball) at a 26.9% rate (340th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per contest its opponents make while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc.

The Spartans rank 209th in college basketball by averaging 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th in college basketball, allowing 77.6 points per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has won the turnover battle by 2.7 turnovers per game, committing 11.0 (113th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (91st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.