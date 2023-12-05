Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan Wolverines (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) playing the Indiana Hoosiers (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Kobe Bufkin: 14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Indiana Players to Watch

Olivier Nkamhoua: 18.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK McDaniel: 21 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

21 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Williams: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Tarris Reed, Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Nimari Burnett: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Michigan vs. Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Indiana AVG Indiana Rank 134th 73.4 Points Scored 74.7 105th 159th 69.6 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 52nd 34.1 Rebounds 33.1 96th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 134th 7.7 3pt Made 5.7 329th 249th 12.2 Assists 15.2 40th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.1 104th

