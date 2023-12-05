Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Montcalm County, Michigan today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montabella High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kent City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
