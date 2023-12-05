The Detroit Red Wings will travel to face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, December 5, with the Sabres having dropped three consecutive games.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Red Wings vs Sabres Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 68 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

The Red Wings' 86 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 23 13 10 23 13 15 28.6% Dylan Larkin 21 8 14 22 13 11 51% J.T. Compher 23 6 13 19 10 8 47.2% Lucas Raymond 23 8 11 19 9 10 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 22 5 13 18 10 5 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have given up 85 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the NHL.

The Sabres have 71 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals over that span.

Sabres Key Players