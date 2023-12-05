The Detroit Red Wings (13-7-3) go on the road against the Buffalo Sabres (10-13-2, losers of three straight) at KeyBank Center. The contest on Tuesday, December 5 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Red Wings are 6-2-2 over their past 10 games, scoring 38 goals while giving up 26 in that period. On 42 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (21.4%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we project to win Tuesday's game.

Red Wings vs. Sabres Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Red Wings 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-120)

Red Wings (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Sabres Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have finished 2-3-5 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 13-7-3.

Detroit has 11 points (4-3-3) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Red Wings scored only one goal, they lost both times.

Detroit finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals in 17 games (13-2-2, 28 points).

In the three games when Detroit has scored a single power-play goal, it went 2-1-0 to register four points.

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Detroit is 7-2-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to record 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 3rd 3.74 Goals Scored 2.84 25th 13th 2.96 Goals Allowed 3.4 23rd 19th 30.2 Shots 29.1 26th 18th 30.5 Shots Allowed 29.9 12th 8th 23.47% Power Play % 14.08% 25th 19th 79.07% Penalty Kill % 81.48% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.