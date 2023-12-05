Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Joseph County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Constantine High School at Three Rivers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Three Rivers, MI

Three Rivers, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Parchment High School at Sturgis High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5

7:15 PM ET on December 5 Location: Sturgis, MI

Sturgis, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawton High School at White Pigeon High School