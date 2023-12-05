Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Sanilac County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brown City High School at Peck Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Peck, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass City High School at Deckerville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Deckerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
