Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Shiawassee County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atherton High School at Merritt Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Owosso High School at Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Fenton, MI

Fenton, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Clair High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Corunna High School at Linden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

New Lothrop High School at Bendle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy at Byron Area High School