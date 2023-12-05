Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Van Buren County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Haven High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gobles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawton High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eau Claire High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomingdale High School at Covert High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Covert, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
