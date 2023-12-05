The Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network Extra

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 43.3% from the field, 2% higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Western Michigan has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Broncos are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 241st.

The Broncos' 64.6 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Western Michigan is 2-2.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (68.0) last season.

In 2022-23, the Broncos gave up 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.9).

At home, Western Michigan sunk 7.7 triples per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than away (32.1%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule