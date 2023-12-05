How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 43.3% from the field, 2% higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Western Michigan has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 241st.
- The Broncos' 64.6 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.1 points, Western Michigan is 2-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (68.0) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Broncos gave up 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.9).
- At home, Western Michigan sunk 7.7 triples per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than away (32.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 68-67
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Mercer
|W 72-66
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 65-51
|University Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|University Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.