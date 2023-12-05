The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) face the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-10.5) 128.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-10.5) 128.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Western Michigan has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Notre Dame has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Games featuring the Fighting Irish have hit the over just once this season.

