The Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under set at 127.5 points.

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Notre Dame -10.5 127.5

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 127.5 points.

The average over/under for Western Michigan's outings this season is 134.7, 7.2 more points than this game's total.

Western Michigan is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Western Michigan has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

This season, the Broncos have been at least a +475 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Western Michigan has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 5 71.4% 61.9 126.5 66.1 136.2 136.4 Western Michigan 5 71.4% 64.6 126.5 70.1 136.2 139.4

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Broncos' 64.6 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Western Michigan is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 3-4-0 1-1 1-6-0 Western Michigan 4-3-0 2-0 3-4-0

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Western Michigan 11-8 Home Record 7-7 0-10 Away Record 1-15 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

