Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Wexford County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mesick High School at Onekama High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Onekama, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cadillac Heritage Christian School at Forest Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fife Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cadillac High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
