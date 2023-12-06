Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bogdanovic, in his most recent game (December 2 loss against the Cavaliers), put up 22 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bogdanovic's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-105)

Over 17.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)

Over 3.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Grizzlies allowed 113 points per game last season, 11th in the league.

On the glass, the Grizzlies gave up 44.4 rebounds per game last year, 21st in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies allowed 26.4 per game last year, ranking them 26th in the league.

The Grizzlies conceded 13 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 22 19 4 0 2 0 0 12/4/2022 24 18 1 1 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.