The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) will play the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 14.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Brian Taylor: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Markus Harding: 11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Cayden Vasko: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Aidan Rubio: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank 325th 64.8 Points Scored 71.4 243rd 260th 74.5 Points Allowed 67.8 136th 339th 27.8 Rebounds 35.6 114th 205th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 10.0 130th 263rd 6.3 3pt Made 6.4 258th 303rd 10.7 Assists 11.0 289th 310th 14.2 Turnovers 9.6 47th

