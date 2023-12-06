The Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5) at McGuirk Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Venue: McGuirk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Central Michigan -3.5 138.5

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Central Michigan has an average total of 140.7 in its outings this year, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Central Michigan (2-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 42.8% less often than Valparaiso (5-2-0) this year.

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Michigan 3 42.9% 64.3 134.4 76.4 146.2 140.8 Valparaiso 4 57.1% 70.1 134.4 69.8 146.2 143.9

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

The Chippewas put up 64.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 69.8 the Beacons give up.

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Michigan 2-5-0 1-0 4-3-0 Valparaiso 5-2-0 2-1 2-5-0

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Michigan Valparaiso 6-8 Home Record 8-7 3-12 Away Record 2-12 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

