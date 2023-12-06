The Denver Nuggets (14-7) face the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) at Crypto.com Arena on December 6, 2023.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Clippers Stats Insights

This season, the Clippers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.

Los Angeles is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Clippers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 17th.

The Clippers record 112.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 110.4 the Nuggets give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 110.4 points, it is 6-4.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 45.2% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Denver is 13-5 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.

The Nuggets average only 4.8 more points per game (114.5) than the Clippers allow (109.7).

When it scores more than 109.7 points, Denver is 11-3.

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers are scoring 111.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 114.5 points per contest.

Los Angeles cedes 103.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.4 in away games.

At home, the Clippers are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12.1) than when playing on the road (11.5). They own an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (36.3%).

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Nuggets are averaging more points at home (121.8 per game) than away (109.1). But they are also giving up more at home (110.8) than on the road (110.2).

At home, Denver gives up 110.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 110.2.

The Nuggets collect 3.1 more assists per game at home (31.9) than on the road (28.8).

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mason Plumlee Out Knee Brandon Boston Jr. Out Quadricep

Nuggets Injuries