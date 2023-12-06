The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) will be looking to break an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Calihan Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Ball State (-1.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ball State (-1.5) 136.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Titans have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).

Ball State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, two of the Cardinals games have hit the over.

