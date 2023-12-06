The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) will face the Ball State Cardinals (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Game Information

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Jayden Stone: 21.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

21.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 10 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcus Tankersley: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Donovann Toatley: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Detroit Mercy Rank Detroit Mercy AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank 341st 62.8 Points Scored 78.2 129th 332nd 80.8 Points Allowed 58.2 11th 345th 27 Rebounds 35.2 129th 341st 5.8 Off. Rebounds 10.4 113th 288th 5.8 3pt Made 6.6 244th 270th 11.4 Assists 10.2 329th 299th 14 Turnovers 10.2 73rd

