The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break an eight-game losing streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

7:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -1.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 137.5 points.

Detroit Mercy's average game total this season has been 138.5, 1.0 more point than this matchup's over/under.

Detroit Mercy is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Ball State's .667 ATS win percentage (4-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Detroit Mercy's .250 mark (2-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 3 50% 76.8 137.9 64.1 141.5 146.0 Detroit Mercy 5 62.5% 61.1 137.9 77.4 141.5 145.4

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans' 61.1 points per game are just 3.0 fewer points than the 64.1 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Detroit Mercy is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 4-2-0 3-1 2-4-0 Detroit Mercy 2-6-0 2-5 3-5-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State Detroit Mercy 12-2 Home Record 9-5 6-7 Away Record 5-13 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

