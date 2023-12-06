The Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Detroit Mercy vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 13.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Hannah Spitzley: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Maggie Stutelberg: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Alli Carlson: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jasmine Elder: 2.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

