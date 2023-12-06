Detroit Mercy vs. Western Michigan December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Detroit Mercy vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 13.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hannah Spitzley: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maggie Stutelberg: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alli Carlson: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jasmine Elder: 2.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
