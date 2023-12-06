Wednesday's game between the Detroit Mercy Titans (6-3) and Western Michigan Broncos (4-3) going head to head at University Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Detroit Mercy, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Titans took care of business in their last outing 66-55 against Oakland on Sunday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Detroit Mercy vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 67, Western Michigan 60

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

When the Titans defeated the Dayton Flyers, who are ranked No. 205 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 76-60, it was their best win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Detroit Mercy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Detroit Mercy has five wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 205) on November 18

66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 208) on December 3

59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 297) on November 30

68-38 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 313) on November 6

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 317) on November 24

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.1 FG%

11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.1 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 54.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 54.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Imani McNeal: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Myonna Hooper: 8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 65.2 points per game, 202nd in college basketball, and are allowing 63.2 per outing to rank 160th in college basketball.

