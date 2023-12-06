Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Traverse Academy at Suttons Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Suttons Bay, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Central High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Brighton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.