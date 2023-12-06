The Detroit Pistons (2-18) host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) after losing nine home games in a row. The Grizzlies are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: - Pistons 112 - Grizzlies 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 1.5)

Pistons (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-0.1)

Pistons (-0.1) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.5

The Grizzlies (8-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.1% of the time, 2.1% more often than the Pistons (8-12-0) this season.

Detroit covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (42.9%).

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the over/under 60% of the time this season (12 out of 20). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (seven out of 19).

The Grizzlies have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-4) this season while the Pistons have an .111 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-16).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.2 per game) and 23rd in points conceded (118.1).

Detroit is seventh in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.5) and fifth-best in rebounds conceded (42.2).

With 26.4 assists per game, the Pistons are ninth in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the league in committing them (16.6 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.4). They are ranked 25th in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.