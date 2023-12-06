Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Ingham County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lansing Christian High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Perry, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dansville High School at Fowler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Fowler, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
