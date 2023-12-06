Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Ionia County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ionia County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Patrick High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Bath, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac High School at Potterville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Potterville, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
