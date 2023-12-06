The Detroit Pistons, with Jalen Duren, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Duren posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 110-101 loss against the Cavaliers.

In this article we will dive into Duren's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 12.2 Rebounds 11.5 10.9 Assists -- 2.7 PRA -- 25.8 PR -- 23.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Duren's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Duren has made 5.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.8% of his team's total makes.

The Pistons average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 111.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.8 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Duren vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 28 10 12 0 0 0 0 12/4/2022 15 0 3 3 0 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.