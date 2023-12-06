Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lapeer County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.