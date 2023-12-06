Wednesday's contest at Savage Arena has the Michigan Wolverines (7-1) squaring off against the Toledo Rockets (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on December 6. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 victory for Michigan.

The Wolverines are coming off of an 80-66 win against Harvard in their most recent game on Saturday.

Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Michigan vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 70, Toledo 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Schedule Analysis

On December 2, the Wolverines registered their best win of the season, an 80-66 victory over the Harvard Crimson, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to our computer rankings.

The Wolverines have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Michigan has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Rockets are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 73) on December 2

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 74) on November 18

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 76) on November 6

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 97) on November 19

80-39 at home over Oakland (No. 208) on November 14

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

15.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Lauren Hansen: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Jordan Hobbs: 8.6 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

8.6 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Taylor Williams: 7.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%

7.3 PTS, 46.3 FG% Cameron Williams: 6.4 PTS, 60.5 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +175 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.6 points per game, 69th in college basketball, and are giving up 53.8 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball.

