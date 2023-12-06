The Michigan Wolverines (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Savage Arena. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines score an average of 75.6 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.4 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Michigan has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.

Toledo is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.

The 67.4 points per game the Rockets record are 13.6 more points than the Wolverines allow (53.8).

Toledo is 3-2 when scoring more than 53.8 points.

Michigan is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Rockets are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Wolverines concede to opponents (36.0%).

The Wolverines make 44.2% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Rockets' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

15.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Lauren Hansen: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Jordan Hobbs: 8.6 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

8.6 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Taylor Williams: 7.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%

7.3 PTS, 46.3 FG% Cameron Williams: 6.4 PTS, 60.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Schedule