Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Muskegon County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manistee High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby High School at Oakridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
