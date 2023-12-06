Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Oakland County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stoney Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
