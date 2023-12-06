The Toledo Rockets (3-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 51.7% the Rockets allow to opponents.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 355th.

The Golden Grizzlies record 72.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 78 the Rockets allow.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Oakland scored 8.5 more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (69.9).

In 2022-23, the Golden Grizzlies ceded 76.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.2.

Oakland averaged 6.6 threes per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.5, 30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule