Wednesday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) and Toledo Rockets (3-4) matching up at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 77-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oakland, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Oakland vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Oakland vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 77, Toledo 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-1.7)

Oakland (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Oakland has compiled an 8-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Toledo is 4-3-0. The Golden Grizzlies have hit the over in five games, while Rockets games have gone over three times.

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 72.9 points per game (225th in college basketball) and giving up 72.7 (216th in college basketball).

Oakland loses the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. it records 31.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 240th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33 per outing.

Oakland knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (187th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Golden Grizzlies rank 184th in college basketball with 94.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 277th in college basketball defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oakland has committed 11 turnovers per game (114th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (205th in college basketball).

