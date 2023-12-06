Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Otsego County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Otsego County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Inland Lakes High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Johannesburg, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
