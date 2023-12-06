The Detroit Pistons (2-18), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to break a nine-game home losing streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Pistons vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies average 105.9 points per game (29th in the league) while giving up 111.9 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a -114 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by six points per game.

The Pistons have been outscored by 8.9 points per game (posting 109.2 points per game, 27th in league, while giving up 118.1 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a -179 scoring differential.

The teams average 215.1 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender 230 points per game combined, 11.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Memphis has put together an 8-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit is 8-12-0 ATS this season.

Pistons and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Grizzlies +10000 +5000 -

