On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-15) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) at 7:00 PM ET .

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV:

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 22.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Ausar Thompson puts up 11.4 points, 9.5 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).

Isaiah Stewart posts 11.5 points, 1.4 assists and 7.4 boards per contest.

Killian Hayes averages 8.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Jalen Duren averages 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11.2 boards.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gets the Grizzlies 23.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are getting 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this year.

Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ziaire Williams is putting up 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 36.6% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from David Roddy this season.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Pistons Grizzlies 109.6 Points Avg. 105.6 117.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 46.1% Field Goal % 42.2% 34.2% Three Point % 32.7%

