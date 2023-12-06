Cade Cunningham and Desmond Bane are two of the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies square off at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +106) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 22.5-point over/under for Cunningham on Wednesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Cunningham averages 7.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Cunningham has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Isaiah Stewart Props

PTS REB 3PM 9.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Isaiah Stewart is putting up 11.2 points per game, 1.7 more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 23.8 points Bane has scored per game this season is 2.7 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (26.5).

He has pulled down 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Bane has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Bane has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

The 21.5-point prop bet set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 1.9 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He collects 6.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

