Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Saginaw County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meridian Early College High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy at St. Louis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: St. Louis, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
