Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sanilac County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Capac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.